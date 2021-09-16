Following recent trend, new speculative firm opens RGGI account
Published 22:19 on September 16, 2021 / Last updated at 22:19 on September 16, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
A new speculative trading firm opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Thursday, with the new registration aligning with the recent trend of financial firms entering the Northeast carbon market.
A new speculative trading firm opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Thursday, with the new registration aligning with the recent trend of financial firms entering the Northeast carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.