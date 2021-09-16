Following recent trend, new speculative firm opens RGGI account

Published 22:19 on September 16, 2021 / Last updated at 22:19 on September 16, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A new speculative trading firm opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account on Thursday, with the new registration aligning with the recent trend of financial firms entering the Northeast carbon market.