NA Markets: CCAs set fresh all-time high, as RGGI allowances notch own record following Q3 auction
Published 22:15 on September 16, 2021 / Last updated at 22:15 on September 16, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) set a new record high this week as aggressive buying following the California recall election caused prices to surge, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) found further support to hit their own all-time high after the Q3 auction result aligned to expectations.
