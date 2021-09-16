RFS Market: RIN prices dive on reports of biofuel quota leak

US biofuel credit (RIN) values dropped on Thursday as traders said some Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) participants may have obtained the preliminary 2021-22 biofuel quotas.