Americas > RFS Market: RIN prices dive on reports of biofuel quota leak

Published 22:51 on September 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:51 on September 16, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values dropped on Thursday as traders said some Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) participants may have obtained the preliminary 2021-22 biofuel quotas.

