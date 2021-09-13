New carbon fund targets New Zealand forests
Published 13:19 on September 13, 2021 / Last updated at 16:09 on September 13, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
A new fund launched on Monday that aims to invest in forest planting on marginal land in New Zealand to profit from the nation’s rapidly rising carbon price.
A new fund launched on Monday that aims to invest in forest planting on marginal land in New Zealand to profit from the nation’s rapidly rising carbon price.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.