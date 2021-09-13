London-based carbon fund performs solidly in August, as it delves into 5th market

Published 12:07 on September 13, 2021 / Last updated at 13:58 on September 13, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS, International, New Zealand, UK ETS, US / No Comments

A London-based fund that focuses on compliance-grade carbon recorded a solid return in August, as it entered a fifth regional emissions market.