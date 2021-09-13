China’s State Council backs carbon futures, reiterates support for offsets

Published 04:47 on September 13, 2021 / Last updated at 04:47 on September 13, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments

China will develop a futures market for carbon in a bid to establish more funding channels for emissions cuts, said an official statement from the nation’s Cabinet, which also indicated a potential expansion in the types of projects that could be eligible to generate offsets for the national emissions trading scheme.