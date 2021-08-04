Decision expected soon on Dominion’s RGGI rate case request
Published 17:00 on August 4, 2021 / Last updated at 17:29 on August 4, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) is slated to make a decision as early as this week on whether Dominion Energy can recover $167.8 million from ratepayers for RGGI-related compliance costs, an agency spokesperson told Carbon Pulse.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) is slated to make a decision as early as this week on whether Dominion Energy can recover $167.8 million from ratepayers for RGGI-related compliance costs, an agency spokesperson told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.