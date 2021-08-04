Decision expected soon on Dominion’s RGGI rate case request

Published 17:00 on August 4, 2021 / Last updated at 17:29 on August 4, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) is slated to make a decision as early as this week on whether Dominion Energy can recover $167.8 million from ratepayers for RGGI-related compliance costs, an agency spokesperson told Carbon Pulse.