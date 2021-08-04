Americas > Decision expected soon on Dominion’s RGGI rate case request

Decision expected soon on Dominion’s RGGI rate case request

Published 17:00 on August 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:29 on August 4, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) is slated to make a decision as early as this week on whether Dominion Energy can recover $167.8 million from ratepayers for RGGI-related compliance costs, an agency spokesperson told Carbon Pulse.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) is slated to make a decision as early as this week on whether Dominion Energy can recover $167.8 million from ratepayers for RGGI-related compliance costs, an agency spokesperson told Carbon Pulse.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software