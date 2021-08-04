Quebec releases draft forestry protocol that allows for aggregation, early-action offsets

Published 16:41 on August 4, 2021 / Last updated at 16:58 on August 4, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Quebec’s environment ministry released a draft forestry protocol for private lands on Wednesday that allows for aggregation of several sites, enables early action projects to earn compliance-grade credits, and omits California’s 100-year permanence requirement.