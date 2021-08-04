Largest LCFS credit holder sheds bank portion yet again in Q1
Published 18:25 on August 4, 2021 / Last updated at 18:46 on August 4, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
The top holder of California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits reduced its share of the bank once again during the six-month period ending in Q1 2021, continuing a persistent trend over the past several years, recent data showed.
The top holder of California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits reduced its share of the bank once again during the six-month period ending in Q1 2021, continuing a persistent trend over the past several years, recent data showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.