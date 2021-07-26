Traders Hartree to fund major expansion of REDD developer Wildlife Works

Published 21:38 on July 26, 2021 / Last updated at 21:38 on July 26, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Trading house Hartree Partners has struck a deal that could treble the REDD credits generated by established developer Wildlife Works within four years.