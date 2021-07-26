VCM Report: VERs steady on upward path, as developers forgo forward contracts

Published 22:42 on July 26, 2021 / Last updated at 22:42 on July 26, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, China, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary carbon market prices for nature- and non-nature-based credits rose once again this week, as project developers began shifting back to spot voluntary emissions reduction (VER) deals rather than forward contracts.