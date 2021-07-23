New banking regulations “unduly penalise” EU carbon trading -financial markets trade group

New European banking regulations could unduly hamper global carbon trading by assigning an excessive risk weighting and penalising allowance carry trades in the EU ETS, a major trade organisation representing financial market participants has warned.