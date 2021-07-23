US Carbon Pricing and LCFS Roundup for week ending July 23, 2021
Published 16:56 on July 23, 2021 / Last updated at 16:56 on July 23, 2021 / Americas, Canada, CBAM, International, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing, clean fuel standards, and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including in Washington state and federal legislation regarding a carbon tariff.
A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing, clean fuel standards, and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including in Washington state, New York and federal legislation regarding a carbon tariff.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.