Oregon megafire threatens California-registered forestry offset project

Published 11:32 on July 14, 2021 / Last updated at 11:32 on July 14, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The largest US wildfire so far in 2021 is in the proximity of a California Carbon Offset (CCO) forestry project, with tech giant Microsoft having procured credits from the Oregon undertaking.