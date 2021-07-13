Shell plots 10 MtCO2/yr Alberta carbon capture facility
Published 21:29 on July 13, 2021 / Last updated at 23:35 on July 13, 2021 / Americas, Canada, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Oil major Shell announced a proposed project at its Alberta refinery on Tuesday that could capture more than 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year, adding to the spate of carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen initiatives planned for Canada’s fossil fuel-heavy province in recent months.
