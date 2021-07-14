Senate Democrats to incorporate US clean electricity standard, CBAM in budget deal

Published 20:56 on July 14, 2021 / Last updated at 00:00 on July 15, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, International, US / No Comments

US Senate Democrats on Wednesday announced they will include a clean electricity standard in an upcoming budget resolution, though it is uncertain if the proposal can pass muster in the reconciliation process or gain the support of conservative members of the caucus.