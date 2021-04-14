California mints 260k new offsets with DEBs-eligible ODS projects netting the bulk

California regulator ARB issued more than 260,000 new offsets this week, with the ozone-depleting substance (ODS) protocol accounting for the majority of these and with all qualifying as providing direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), according to data published Wednesday.