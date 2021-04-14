France’s Saint-Gobain launches employee-led internal carbon fund to cut CO2, invest in new projects

France’s Saint-Gobain has launched an internal carbon fund to incentivise employees to cut the building materials manufacturer’s emissions, while monetising some of those actions to fund new abatement initiatives within the firm.