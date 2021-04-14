EU presidency holder Portugal floats compromise to try to unblock negotiations on Climate Law

April 14, 2021

EU presidency holder Portugal is proposing to cap the carbon removals that can be used to meet a strengthened 2030 emissions target, according to documents seen by Carbon Pulse, in a compromise designed to unblock stalled negotiations on the bloc's Climate Law.