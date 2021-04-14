EMEA > EU presidency holder Portugal floats compromise to try to unblock negotiations on Climate Law

EU presidency holder Portugal floats compromise to try to unblock negotiations on Climate Law

Published 15:56 on April 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:42 on April 14, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU presidency holder Portugal is proposing to cap the carbon removals that can be used to meet a strengthened 2030 emissions target, according to documents seen by Carbon Pulse, in a compromise designed to unblock stalled negotiations on the bloc's Climate Law.

EU presidency holder Portugal is proposing to cap the carbon removals that can be used to meet a strengthened 2030 emissions target, according to documents seen by Carbon Pulse, in a compromise designed to unblock stalled negotiations on the bloc’s Climate Law.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software