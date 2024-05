Verra to issue new Article 6-aligned carbon credits by year-end

Published 12:06 on May 23, 2024 / Last updated at 12:06 on May 23, 2024 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon standard Verra plans to issue new credits aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement by the end of the year, a company executive told Carbon Pulse.