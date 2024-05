Zambia signs $30-mln agreement with World Bank to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Published 13:07 on May 23, 2024 / Last updated at 13:07 on May 23, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The government of Zambia has entered into an agreement with the World Bank to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the Eastern Province of the African nation, the bank announced this week.