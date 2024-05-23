UK ETS consults on integrating carbon removals

Published 14:15 on May 23, 2024 / Last updated at 14:15 on May 23, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary

Britain would place supply controls on greenhouse gas removals (GGRs), while keeping the gross cap that is in place for UK Allowances (UKAs), in the early years of their potential integration into the ETS, as proposed in a public consultation launched Thursday.