Petrobras presses on with support for nature-based voluntary carbon projects

Published 15:35 on May 23, 2024 / Last updated at 15:35 on May 23, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Nature-based voluntary carbon projects, such as reforestation in the Amazon, are cost-effective and critical for the planet with known and manageable risks, with Petrobras now developing its credit strategy focused on the sector, an executive of a Brazilian oil company told a conference Thursday.