Hungary to prioritise green transition when holding EU presidency

Published 16:19 on May 23, 2024 / Last updated at 16:19 on May 23, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

Hungary’s energy and climate minister said the country will focus on advancing the green transition across the 27-nation bloc, as among the top climate and energy priorities during its turn with the EU presidency from July until year end.