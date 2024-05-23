‘We may not call it green’: Next EU political cycle to focus on investment, says top official

Published 11:19 on May 23, 2024 / Last updated at 11:19 on May 23, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Climate Talks, EMEA, International

The next European Commission that will be appointed after the June EU election is unlikely to radically change course on climate policy, but rather shift its focus to industrial policy and investment to achieve the bloc’s climate goals, a top EU official has said.