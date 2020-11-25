Regulator data shows strong growth from low base for Australia’s voluntary market
Published 03:39 on November 25, 2020 / Last updated at 03:39 on November 25, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Voluntary cancellations of Australian carbon credits in Q3 was 63% higher than in the same period last year, though numbers remain modest amid competition from international units and renewable energy credits.
Voluntary cancellations of Australian carbon credits in Q3 was 63% higher than in the same period last year, though numbers remain modest amid competition from international units and renewable energy credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.