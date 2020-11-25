US company launches personal carbon offset service from $10/tonne

Published 15:26 on November 25, 2020 / Last updated at 15:50 on November 25, 2020

A Colorado-based company announced a new service this week for consumers to buy voluntary carbon credits to offset their own emissions or those of others, with the initial product offerings coming from a handful of forestry projects.