Africa > US company launches personal carbon offset service from $10/tonne

US company launches personal carbon offset service from $10/tonne

Published 15:26 on November 25, 2020  /  Last updated at 15:50 on November 25, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, REDD, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A Colorado-based company announced a new service this week for consumers to buy voluntary carbon credits to offset their own emissions or those of others, with the initial product offerings coming from a handful of forestry projects.

A Colorado-based company announced a new service this week for consumers to buy voluntary carbon credits to offset their own emissions or those of others, with the initial product offerings coming from a handful of forestry projects.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software