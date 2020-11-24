Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Victoria announces carbon sequestration cash, ERF delivery holds steady

Published 12:28 on November 24, 2020  /  Last updated at 12:28 on November 24, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

The Victoria state government on Tuesday announced A$92 million ($68 mln) over 16 years for a land-based carbon sequestration programme, while new Clean Energy Regulator data shows developers continue to sell well over a million offsets per month to the federal government.

