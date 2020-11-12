California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme must go further to drive emissions reductions, and state regulator ARB will discuss potential options for doing so at its board meeting this month, agency head Mary Nichols said Thursday.
California regulator chief says cap-and-trade needs to “do more”, with options forthcoming
California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme must go further to drive emissions reductions, and state regulator ARB will discuss potential options for doing so at its board meeting this month, agency head Mary Nichols said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.