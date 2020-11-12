California regulator chief says cap-and-trade needs to “do more”, with options forthcoming

Published 19:00 on November 12, 2020 / Last updated at 19:00 on November 12, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme must go further to drive emissions reductions, and state regulator ARB will discuss potential options for doing so at its board meeting this month, agency head Mary Nichols said Thursday.