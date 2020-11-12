LCFS Market: California prices inch back to $200, Oregon posts Q2 credit surplus

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits reached a two-month high on Thursday, while the Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) posted a small surplus during the second quarter of the year as gasoline usage plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic.