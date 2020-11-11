EU Market: EUAs end little changed after 4% rise unravels
Published 18:24 on November 11, 2020 / Last updated at 19:31 on November 11, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices rose nearly 4% on Wednesday to test Monday’s one-month high, but profit-taking and technical selling caused the day’s gains to completely unravel, traders said.
