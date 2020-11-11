EU approves Romania’s €150 mln shift to renewable district heating
Published 19:25 on November 11, 2020 / Last updated at 19:25 on November 11, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Romania is set to go ahead with a €150 million plan to upgrade its ETS-covered district heating to renewables from coal- and gas-fired units, after getting EU state aid clearance.
