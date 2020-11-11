EMEA > EU approves Romania’s €150 mln shift to renewable district heating

EU approves Romania’s €150 mln shift to renewable district heating

Published 19:25 on November 11, 2020  /  Last updated at 19:25 on November 11, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Romania is set to go ahead with a €150 million plan to upgrade its ETS-covered district heating to renewables from coal- and gas-fired units, after getting EU state aid clearance.

Romania is set to go ahead with a €150 million plan to upgrade its ETS-covered district heating to renewables from coal- and gas-fired units, after getting EU state aid clearance.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software