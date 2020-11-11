EU power demand back to pre-COVID levels during Q3, says utility E.ON
Published 16:19 on November 11, 2020 / Last updated at 22:27 on November 11, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Power consumption in EU energy firm E.ON’s markets reached last year’s levels during the second half of Q3, the company said in its quarterly results on Wednesday.
Power consumption in EU energy firm E.ON’s markets reached last year’s levels during the second half of Q3, the company said in its quarterly results on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.