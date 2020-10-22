Santos CCS trial successful, but project hinges on carbon credits

Published 01:35 on October 22, 2020 / Last updated at 01:35 on October 22, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Australian oil and gas company Santos has injected 100 tonnes of CO2 underground at its Moomba CCS project as a trial, but the scheme’s future will depend on the government finalising a method that will allow carbon capture and storage projects to earn carbon credits, the company said Thursday.