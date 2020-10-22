Asia Pacific > NZ Market: NZUs close at record level as election brings upwards momentum

NZ Market: NZUs close at record level as election brings upwards momentum

Published 06:18 on October 22, 2020  /  Last updated at 06:18 on October 22, 2020  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances closed at their highest-ever level on Thursday as the election result has injected some positive momentum into the market.

