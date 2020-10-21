NZX, EEX win bid to operate New Zealand carbon auctions
Published 02:28 on October 21, 2020 / Last updated at 02:29 on October 21, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Bavardage, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand’s NZX and Germany-based EEX have been picked to develop and operate the platform that will handle carbon allowance auctions in New Zealand.
New Zealand’s NZX and Germany-based EEX have been picked to develop and operate the platform that will handle carbon allowance auctions in New Zealand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.