California power emissions rose in August as heatwave increased demand

Published 22:30 on October 12, 2020 / Last updated at 22:30 on October 12, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California power sector emissions rose year-on-year in August as sweltering weather swept across the state, causing the grid operator to issue the first rolling blackouts since 2001, California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data showed.