Financial entities’ CCA length jumps by highest amount since early February

Published 21:49 on October 9, 2020 / Last updated at 21:49 on October 9, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators increased their net California Carbon Allowance (CCA) length by the largest amount since early February over the past week, as compliance entities reduced their allowance holdings, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.