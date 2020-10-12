Americas > California offset task force ideas offer limited market benefit, say traders

California offset task force ideas offer limited market benefit, say traders

Published 23:01 on October 12, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:50 on October 13, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California carbon market participants see offset task force recommendations for a reduced invalidation period and a tradeable limit as positives, but foresee few market impacts if those changes were implemented.

California carbon market participants see offset task force recommendations for a reduced invalidation period and a tradeable limit as positives, but foresee few market impacts if those changes were implemented.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software