New private sector taskforce seeks massive scale-up for voluntary carbon market

Published 22:21 on September 2, 2020 / Last updated at 22:28 on September 2, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Several dozen financial entities, large corporate emitters, and offset standards and retailers on Wednesday unveiled a taskforce to build consensus on how to best grow the voluntary carbon market in the face of higher credit demand and to meet Paris Agreement climate goals.