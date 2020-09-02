Americas > British Columbia defers CO2 tax increase until April 2021

British Columbia defers CO2 tax increase until April 2021

Published 23:19 on September 2, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:07 on September 3, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes  /  No Comments

British Columbia will push back the scheduled increase of its C$40/tonne carbon levy by another six months in order to assist COVID-19 economic recovery efforts, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

