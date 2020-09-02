Virginia utilities face October deadline to begin RGGI linkage process
Published 21:58 on September 2, 2020 / Last updated at 22:38 on September 2, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
Virginia utilities must submit documentation by next month to begin the process of registering in RGGI's CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS), but it is unclear when these compliance entities may formally join the cap-and-trade registry.
