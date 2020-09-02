Asia Pacific > BHP Billiton to cut Queensland emissions, announce new CO2 target

BHP Billiton to cut Queensland emissions, announce new CO2 target

Mining firm BHP Billiton has signed a five-year renewable energy purchase agreement with power firm CleanCo to supply its Queensland mines, aiming to cutting CO2 emissions from those sites in half.

