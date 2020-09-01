Africa > CORSIA impacts weighing on otherwise resilient voluntary offset prices -developer

CORSIA impacts weighing on otherwise resilient voluntary offset prices -developer

Published 23:14 on September 1, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:14 on September 1, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Voluntary carbon offset prices are steady this year as demand largely keeps up, but the COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on international air travel and changes to the global aviation offset mechanism CORSIA are exerting bearish pressure, a project developer said Tuesday.

Voluntary carbon offset prices are steady this year as demand largely keeps up, but the COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on international air travel and changes to the global aviation offset mechanism CORSIA are exerting bearish pressure, a project developer said Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software