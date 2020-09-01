CORSIA impacts weighing on otherwise resilient voluntary offset prices -developer

Published 23:14 on September 1, 2020 / Last updated at 23:14 on September 1, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary carbon offset prices are steady this year as demand largely keeps up, but the COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on international air travel and changes to the global aviation offset mechanism CORSIA are exerting bearish pressure, a project developer said Tuesday.