BC, Alberta CO2 pricing approaches less effective than EU ETS, WCI -study
Published 19:22 on August 14, 2020 / Last updated at 19:22 on August 14, 2020 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US / No Comments
British Columbia’s carbon levy and Alberta’s former output-based pricing system failed to stimulate GHG abatement over their respective histories compared to the success of the EU ETS and the linked California-Quebec WCI cap-and-trade programme, an econometric analysis has found.
