EU Market: EUAs rebound from dip under €25 as economy, supply fears weigh
Published 20:01 on August 14, 2020 / Last updated at 20:24 on August 14, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs recovered from a dip below €25 on Friday but remained down so far this month as wider economic worries and weaker power markets outweighed the effect of halved auction supply.
