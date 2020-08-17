EU Market: EUAs surge 3% after finding support near €25
Published 18:50 on August 17, 2020 / Last updated at 22:22 on August 17, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs jumped higher on Monday after strong support near €25 appeared to encourage bullish bets that drove prices high enough to trigger short-covering.
