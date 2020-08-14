Rising power demand may minimise coronavirus impact on RGGI emissions, data shows
Published 18:39 on August 14, 2020 / Last updated at 18:39 on August 14, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments
Northeast US electricity consumption returned to historic levels over the past several months as warmer weather increased residential usage, likely curtailing the impact of COVID-19 on RGGI compliance obligations, according to grid data.
Northeast US electricity consumption returned to historic levels over the past several months as warmer weather increased residential usage, likely curtailing the impact of COVID-19 on RGGI compliance obligations, according to grid data.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.