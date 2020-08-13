Carbon emissions across Pennsylvania and the eastern half of the US would decline if the Keystone State were to join the RGGI ETS in 2022 under its proposed cap level, according to a study published Thursday.
Pennsylvania joining RGGI would cut in-state and regional emissions -study
Carbon emissions across Pennsylvania and the eastern half of the US would decline if the Keystone State were to join the RGGI ETS in 2022 under its proposed cap level, according to a study published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.