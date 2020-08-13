Pennsylvania joining RGGI would cut in-state and regional emissions -study

Published 22:52 on August 13, 2020 / Last updated at 00:22 on August 14, 2020

Carbon emissions across Pennsylvania and the eastern half of the US would decline if the Keystone State were to join the RGGI ETS in 2022 under its proposed cap level, according to a study published Thursday.