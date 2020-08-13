Global coal power generation drops 8.3% in H1 as renewables advance -analysts

Global coal power generation plummeted by 8.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2020 due to lower electricity demand and a rise in wind and solar generation, a study released on Thursday found.